Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $596,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) by 135.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.91% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $524,000.

Get JPMorgan International Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of JIG traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $83.24.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.