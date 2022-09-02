Cedar Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 116,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.47.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

