Cedar Wealth Management LLC Invests $268,000 in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 171,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,467,985. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

About Pinduoduo

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.