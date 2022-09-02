Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,930 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.57. 4,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,777. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

