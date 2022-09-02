Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 818 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 690.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 695,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,395,000 after purchasing an additional 86,330 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.15. 39,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,755,250. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.86.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,902 shares of company stock valued at $764,018. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

