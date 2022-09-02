Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Trading Down 0.8%

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.74). Approximately 17,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 106,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.74).

The company has a market cap of £34.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,016.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26.

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

