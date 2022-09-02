Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 107,879 shares.The stock last traded at $4.58 and had previously closed at $4.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,898,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,498,000 after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,071 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

