Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Century Casinos Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.41. 84,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $221.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Century Casinos Company Profile
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.