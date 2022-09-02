Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.41. 84,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $221.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Casinos Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,630,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,969 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 887,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 124,061 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 156,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 115,833 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 77,156 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.