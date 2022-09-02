Ceres 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,189.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Ceres has a market cap of $178,908.89 and approximately $5,189.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ceres has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.46 or 0.00160189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

