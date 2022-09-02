Ceres 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,189.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Ceres has a market cap of $178,908.89 and approximately $5,189.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ceres has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.46 or 0.00160189 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,879.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.40 or 0.15108804 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002281 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00816976 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015879 BTC.
Ceres Coin Profile
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ceres Coin Trading
