Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Down 8.4% in August

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $1.33 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $123.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 228,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $248,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,610,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,903.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 264,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 696,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 159,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 289.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 210,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 156,175 shares during the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.