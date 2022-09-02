Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Chico’s FAS updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.87 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after purchasing an additional 251,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 584,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 609,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 550.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

