Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Chico’s FAS updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.87 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.14 EPS.
Chico’s FAS Stock Performance
CHS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,573. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $679.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS
In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Chico’s FAS
Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.
Further Reading
