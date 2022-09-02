Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.95-$3.95 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Children’s Place stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,353. The company has a market capitalization of $549.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Children’s Place

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup downgraded Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.60.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

See Also

