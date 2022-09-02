ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) PT Lowered to $5.50

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CDXC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ChromaDex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of ChromaDex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.42 on Monday. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.71.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 41.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau purchased 60,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.42. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,925,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,564.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

