CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Trading Down 1.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 11,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 26,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

CHS Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

Insider Activity at CHS

Institutional Trading of CHS

In other CHS news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About CHS

(Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.