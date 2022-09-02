CIBC Cuts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$75.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,909,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,225,000 after buying an additional 1,271,206 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,531,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after buying an additional 1,055,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.