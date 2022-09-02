Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CIEN. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Ciena stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Ciena has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at $21,437,795.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,437,795.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ciena by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

