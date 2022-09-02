Citigroup Lowers Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $27.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Zymeworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $6.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

About Zymeworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zymeworks by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Zymeworks by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Zymeworks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.