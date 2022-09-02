ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CLIR opened at $1.06 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

In related news, Director Bruce Alan Pate purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,389.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce Alan Pate bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

