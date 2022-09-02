CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Trading 22.7% Higher

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 22.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.
About CNBX Pharmaceuticals
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies for cancer. Its lead product candidate is RCC-33, an oral capsule containing a formulation of cannabinoids for the treatment of colorectal cancer.
