Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) PT Raised to GBX 2,600

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CCH. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,525 ($30.51) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,160 ($26.10).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 1,952.50 ($23.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,549.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,943.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,800.51. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,706 ($32.70).

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($24.95) per share, for a total transaction of £4,212.60 ($5,090.14). Over the last three months, insiders bought 649 shares of company stock worth $1,256,259.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

