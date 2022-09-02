Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,947 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,898 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 625.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 54,099 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 554,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,718,000 after buying an additional 30,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

