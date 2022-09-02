Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Trading Down 9%

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.81. 47,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 680,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Cohn Robbins Trading Down 10.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Trading of Cohn Robbins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,899,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after buying an additional 257,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 708.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cohn Robbins by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,965 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Cohn Robbins by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,111,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Company Profile

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

