CoinDeal Token (CDL) Achieves Market Cap of $142,111.42

CoinDeal Token (CDL) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded down 12% against the US dollar. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $142,111.42 and $1.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,225.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00133031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085304 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CDL is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal.

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

