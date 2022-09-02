Comparing Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) & American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM)

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) and American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and American Rare Earths and Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands -0.47% 16.59% 10.26% American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solo Brands and American Rare Earths and Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands $403.72 million 0.96 $10.69 million ($0.05) -81.40 American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Solo Brands has higher revenue and earnings than American Rare Earths and Materials.

80.0% of Solo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solo Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of American Rare Earths and Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Solo Brands and American Rare Earths and Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 American Rare Earths and Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solo Brands presently has a consensus price target of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 444.64%. Given Solo Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Summary

Solo Brands beats American Rare Earths and Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About American Rare Earths and Materials

American Rare Earths and Materials Corp., formerly known as Element 21 Golf Company, is engaged in commercializing Rare Earth metals and extracting these metals. The Company is developing opportunities to distribute Rare Earths like Scandium, Neodymium, Europium and Lithium that may help industries launch products improved through the use of these Rare Earth metals such as hybrid cars, flat screen televisions, LED light bulbs and wind turbines. In addition, Rare Earths metals and materials may have applications in large market categories such as transportation, shipbuilding, power transmission, automotive, aerospace and others. The Company’s head office is located in Toronto, Canada and has offices and operations in the USA, Canada, Russia, and Asia.

