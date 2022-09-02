Comparing Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) & StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Victory Capital has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StepStone Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Victory Capital and StepStone Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital $890.27 million 2.05 $278.39 million $4.00 6.68 StepStone Group $1.37 billion 2.12 $193.88 million $2.79 9.57

Dividends

Victory Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StepStone Group. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StepStone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Victory Capital pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StepStone Group pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Victory Capital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and StepStone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Victory Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Victory Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of StepStone Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Capital and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital 32.66% 35.55% 14.29% StepStone Group 14.20% 10.08% 4.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Victory Capital and StepStone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital 1 3 6 0 2.50 StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

Victory Capital presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.42%. StepStone Group has a consensus target price of $36.10, indicating a potential upside of 35.21%. Given StepStone Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Victory Capital.

Summary

Victory Capital beats StepStone Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2021, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 130 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients, and direct investors. The company has strategic alliance with Xavier University of Louisiana. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

