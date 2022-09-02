CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €67.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been given a €67.50 ($68.88) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($82.65) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th.

COP stock traded down €0.78 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €36.74 ($37.49). The company had a trading volume of 132,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.20. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €36.30 ($37.04) and a 12-month high of €82.80 ($84.49). The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.65.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

