Connable Office Inc. Acquires 780 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 736,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,781,000 after purchasing an additional 507,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $112.07. 62,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,441,064. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

