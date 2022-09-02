Connable Office Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,312,521. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

