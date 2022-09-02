Connable Office Inc. Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,863. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average of $95.68.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

