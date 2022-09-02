Connable Office Inc. Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.