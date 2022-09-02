Connable Office Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.29. 6,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,670. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

