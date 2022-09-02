Connable Office Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,231 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,203,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE GS traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,586. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,034.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,786 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

