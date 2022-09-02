Connable Office Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,022,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $338,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $161,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $91,495,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $2,192,398 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.37. 10,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 222.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.64. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

