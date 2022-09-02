Contentos Hits Market Cap of $28.26 Million (COS)

Contentos (COS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Contentos has a market capitalization of $28.26 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,995.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00131762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00034717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085853 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,153,938,686 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

Contentos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.