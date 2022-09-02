Contrasting Surrozen (SRZN) and Its Rivals

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) is one of 268 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Surrozen to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Surrozen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Surrozen and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 1 2 0 2.67 Surrozen Competitors 663 3550 10277 151 2.68

Profitability

Surrozen currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 633.08%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 88.13%. Given Surrozen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Surrozen is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Surrozen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -47.76% -39.91% Surrozen Competitors -4,257.09% -197.87% -33.09%

Volatility & Risk

Surrozen has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrozen’s competitors have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surrozen and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen N/A -$54.65 million -1.79 Surrozen Competitors $754.43 million $143.37 million 3.24

Surrozen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Surrozen. Surrozen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Surrozen competitors beat Surrozen on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043 a tissue-specific R-spondin mimetic for the treatment of severe liver disease; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific full-length human antibody that directly modulates Wnt signaling in target tissue by binding to particular Frizzled and LRP receptors that are expressed in intestinal crypts. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

