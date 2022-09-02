Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.43 million. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.72-$12.87 EPS.

NYSE:COO traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $298.50. 11,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $283.03 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $413.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

