Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $527.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,099. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $233.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

