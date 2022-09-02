COVA (COVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $504.00

COVA (COVA) traded down 55.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. COVA has a total market cap of $150,732.26 and $504.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded 91.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken.

COVA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

