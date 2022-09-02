Covesting (COV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $155,732.00

Covesting (COV) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $155,732.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004363 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00131598 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034366 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086482 BTC.
About Covesting
Covesting (COV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,767,851 coins and its circulating supply is 16,787,851 coins. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io.
Covesting Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.
