Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €45.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on 1COV. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of 1COV opened at €29.58 ($30.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.97. Covestro has a twelve month low of €28.84 ($29.43) and a twelve month high of €60.24 ($61.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

