Cowen Lowers Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $5.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cowen from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

Allbirds Stock Down 2.7 %

BIRD stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $589.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.78 million. Allbirds’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth $1,123,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $3,720,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

