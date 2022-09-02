Cowen Raises Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $11.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.31.

Farfetch Stock Performance

NYSE FTCH opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Farfetch by 545.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 156,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Farfetch by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

