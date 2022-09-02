Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $496,000 Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the first quarter worth $312,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the first quarter worth $327,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 123.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RFDI stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $51.74. 3,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,077. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $75.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

