Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $66,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 123.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.80. 26,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,119. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.90. The company has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

