Credit Suisse Group Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $33.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. HP has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

