Critical Review: Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) vs. Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) and Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.5% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forward Pharma A/S and Kronos Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S N/A N/A -$1.89 million N/A N/A Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$151.08 million ($2.98) -1.42

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and Kronos Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Kronos Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kronos Bio has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 468.72%. Given Kronos Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Pharma A/S and Kronos Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S N/A N/A N/A Kronos Bio N/A -48.80% -42.72%

Volatility and Risk

Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of ENTO in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

