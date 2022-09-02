Critical Review: Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SL Green Realty and Saul Centers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $843.99 million 3.38 $457.06 million $4.52 9.82 Saul Centers $239.23 million 4.47 $48.39 million $1.71 26.21

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. SL Green Realty pays out 82.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers pays out 138.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. SL Green Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

89.2% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 40.01% 6.35% 2.89% Saul Centers 21.31% 15.00% 2.95%

Risk and Volatility

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SL Green Realty and Saul Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 0 9 3 0 2.25 Saul Centers 0 2 1 0 2.33

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus price target of $60.42, indicating a potential upside of 36.20%. Saul Centers has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.90%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Saul Centers on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

