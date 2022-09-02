Critical Review: Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares SL Green Realty and Saul Centers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SL Green Realty
|$843.99 million
|3.38
|$457.06 million
|$4.52
|9.82
|Saul Centers
|$239.23 million
|4.47
|$48.39 million
|$1.71
|26.21
SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Dividends
Insider & Institutional Ownership
89.2% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares SL Green Realty and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SL Green Realty
|40.01%
|6.35%
|2.89%
|Saul Centers
|21.31%
|15.00%
|2.95%
Risk and Volatility
SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SL Green Realty and Saul Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SL Green Realty
|0
|9
|3
|0
|2.25
|Saul Centers
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
SL Green Realty presently has a consensus price target of $60.42, indicating a potential upside of 36.20%. Saul Centers has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.90%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Saul Centers.
Summary
SL Green Realty beats Saul Centers on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About SL Green Realty
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.
