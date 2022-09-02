CryptoZoon (ZOON) Achieves Market Cap of $598,353.08

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $598,353.08 and approximately $1.61 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00850412 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830938 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015887 BTC.
CryptoZoon Coin Profile
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,946,506 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CryptoZoon
