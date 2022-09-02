CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CTS to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

CTS Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. CTS has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth about $241,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CTS by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in CTS by 65.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

