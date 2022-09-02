Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Sunday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
Cyclopharm Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.53.
About Cyclopharm
